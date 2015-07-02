Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Anna Bird Textiles
Textiles & Upholstery in Bury St Edmunds
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Lampshades, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Lampshades, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Lampshades, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Lampshades
    Fabric swatches, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Fabric swatches
    Cushions, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdHomewares
    Cushions, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Cushions, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Cushions
    Tote Bags, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdTextiles
    Tote Bags
    Cushions , Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdTextiles
    Cushions , Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdTextiles
    Cushions , Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles
    +1
    Cushions
    Deck Chair, Anna Bird Textiles Anna Bird Textiles HouseholdHomewares
    Deck Chair

    Anna Bird

    Printed textiles

    Anna combines her enthusiasm for screen printing with her love for colour and pattern to produce a range of hand printed fabrics. These striking prints and bold colour pallets are brought together to create a collection of playful interior products and accessories. All of Anna's fabrics are hand printed using earth freindly inks. 

      Drawing form vintage objects Anna produces collages and illustrations that are translated into experimental screen prints. Her interests lie within patterns ability to connect with our emotions and the complexity of colour..

    Service areas
    Bury St Edmunds
    Address
    IP33 Bury St Edmunds
    United Kingdom
    +44-7876465549 annakatherinebird.wix.com/annabird
      Add SEO element