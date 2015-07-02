Anna Bird

Printed textiles

Anna combines her enthusiasm for screen printing with her love for colour and pattern to produce a range of hand printed fabrics. These striking prints and bold colour pallets are brought together to create a collection of playful interior products and accessories. All of Anna's fabrics are hand printed using earth freindly inks.

Drawing form vintage objects Anna produces collages and illustrations that are translated into experimental screen prints. Her interests lie within patterns ability to connect with our emotions and the complexity of colour..