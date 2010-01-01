Your browser is out-of-date.

Design CLD
Interior Designers & Decorators in Harrow
Reviews (1)
    • Thomas Cook, Design CLD Design CLD Modern rooms
    Thomas Cook
    Planet Organic, Design CLD Design CLD Modern bars & clubs
    Planet Organic
    Laurel, Design CLD Design CLD Modern bars & clubs
    Laurel

    Design CLD are interior & graphic designers to retailers, restaurants, offices and residential. We use fresh design & project management to create functional, beautiful interiors.

    We work with the UKs major high street brands and numerous independents. 

    Are you planning new openings, refurbishments or expansions? We would be happy to give you our expert advice.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Graphic Design
    • Project Management
    • drawing layouts
    Service areas
    Harrow
    Address
    4 Peterborough Road
    HA12BQ Harrow
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084268259 Www.designcld.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sunil Dsouza
    over 2 years ago
