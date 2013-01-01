Your browser is out-of-date.

Garden Glory
Interior Designers & Decorators in Gothenburg
    THIS IS GARDEN GLORY

    Garden Glory is a brand that helps their customers express their attitude towards design and style. Our products should be the final touch in modern exterior styling. We always want to exceed our customers expectations.

    Garden Glory is a brand with attitude, a brand that breaks boundaries, a brand that ́s not afraid to be seen. We want to spread joy in everyday life, we want to be the alternative to everything perceived as ordinary.

    Service areas
    Gothenburg
    Company awards
    Swedish Design Award 2013 and Best designer product Australia 2015
    Address
    Varholmsgatan 2
    41474 Gothenburg
    Sweden
    +46-709433135 www.gardenglory.com
