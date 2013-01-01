THIS IS GARDEN GLORY
Garden Glory is a brand that helps their customers express their attitude towards design and style. Our products should be the final touch in modern exterior styling. We always want to exceed our customers expectations.
Garden Glory is a brand with attitude, a brand that breaks boundaries, a brand that ́s not afraid to be seen. We want to spread joy in everyday life, we want to be the alternative to everything perceived as ordinary.
- Service areas
- Gothenburg
- Company awards
- Swedish Design Award 2013 and Best designer product Australia 2015
- Address
-
Varholmsgatan 2
41474 Gothenburg
Sweden
+46-709433135 www.gardenglory.com