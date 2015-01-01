align is an interior architecture and design agency, based in Farringdon, London.
The aim of our business is to align our clients’ brands and businesses with environments crafted around real people’s wants, needs and ergonomic well-being.
We believe that the essence of any successful project lies in understanding the ambitions, values, vision and challenges of our clients. We also believe that our mix of creativity, technical resource and very personal and tailored approach are a powerful combination in gaining that understanding.
From individual householders to the largest blue chip corporation, our clients are all still people first and foremost. We’ve spent the last decade developing ways that leverage the raw analytics of space with the strong emotional intelligence needed to interpret what the people who will inhabit the spaces we design need, for their optimum well-being.
We are specialists in workplace design, but are active across a variety of sectors, including commercial interiors, retail, hospitality and residential. We also do business across a wide spectrum of industry sectors such as financial, media, technology, charities and public. We firmly believe that this cross-fertilisation of influences, experiences and relationships keeps us fresh, open and creative. Our current chief exec client might be our next personal residential client, for example - and we love that crossover.
We make our projects personal and our clients seem to like it that way.
- Services
- We provide our clients with interior architecture and design consultancy services
- with a major accent on workplace design.
- Service areas
- Interior Architecture
- London
- Company awards
- Brand Opus Finalist Small/Medium Commercial Interiors Project of the Year—Mixology 15 Awards
- / Stephenie Witton—Nominated—35 Under 35 (‘people to watch’) —MIX Interiors 2015 / AAT—Winner—Change Management & Best Small Firm —MCA Management Today Awards 2008
- Address
-
24 Greville Street
EC1N 8SS London
United Kingdom
+44-2030084329 www.aligngb.com
Interior Design Today / FX / MIX Interiors / Modern Decoration (China) / Dexigner.com / Contemporist.com / Archi Times (Pakistan)