align is an interior architecture and design agency, based in Farringdon, London.

The aim of our business is to align our clients’ brands and businesses with environments crafted around real people’s wants, needs and ergonomic well-being.

We believe that the essence of any successful project lies in understanding the ambitions, values, vision and challenges of our clients. We also believe that our mix of creativity, technical resource and very personal and tailored approach are a powerful combination in gaining that understanding.

From individual householders to the largest blue chip corporation, our clients are all still people first and foremost. We’ve spent the last decade developing ways that leverage the raw analytics of space with the strong emotional intelligence needed to interpret what the people who will inhabit the spaces we design need, for their optimum well-being.

We are specialists in workplace design, but are active across a variety of sectors, including commercial interiors, retail, hospitality and residential. We also do business across a wide spectrum of industry sectors such as financial, media, technology, charities and public. We firmly believe that this cross-fertilisation of influences, experiences and relationships keeps us fresh, open and creative. Our current chief exec client might be our next personal residential client, for example - and we love that crossover.

We make our projects personal and our clients seem to like it that way.