Who are we?

Rikki Tikki Company A/S is a dynamic wholesale company that supply products to

many different types of businesses.

We specialize in handicrafts, textiles, home furnishing and giftware products.

Production and marketing is done in close cooperation with a number of talented

and colorful designers and artists, mainly from Denmark. We are ranked in the

top 5 Danish companies within our sector.

Rikki Tikki Company – A Brand House

Based on our long-standing collaboration with several artists and designers, we

consider ourselves as a Brand House. Where our co-operations give artists and

designers time to concentrate and focus to unfold their creativity.

Our sub-brands include: design by Susanne Schjerning, Medusa-Copenhagen Trip

Trap Pixies of Etly Klarborg, Oh My Deer, Elephant Parade, Abildgård, CASA de

LUXE city Naja Munthe, Esben Hanefelt, Nino The Mad Mad Rhino, Erik Lindberg,

Anna Nielsen, En Gry & Sif and our own brand JUST by Rikki Tikki Company.

We sell our products through leading hardware chains and lifestyle stores and

have sales in approx 31 countries across the world.

The offices and warehouse is located in Hadsund, North Jutland, with views out

to scenic Mariagerfjord.