Rikki Tikki Company A/S
Bathroom accessories in Hadsund
    Casa de Luxe

    Who are we?

    Rikki Tikki Company A/S is a dynamic wholesale company that supply products to
    many different types of businesses.

    We specialize in handicrafts, textiles, home furnishing and giftware products.
    Production and marketing is done in close cooperation with a number of talented
    and colorful designers and artists, mainly from Denmark. We are ranked in the
    top 5 Danish companies within our sector.

    Rikki Tikki Company – A Brand House

    Based on our long-standing collaboration with several artists and designers, we
    consider ourselves as a Brand House. Where our co-operations give artists and
    designers time to concentrate and focus to unfold their creativity.

    Our sub-brands include: design by Susanne Schjerning, Medusa-Copenhagen Trip
    Trap Pixies of Etly Klarborg, Oh My Deer, Elephant Parade, Abildgård, CASA de
    LUXE city Naja Munthe, Esben Hanefelt, Nino The Mad Mad Rhino, Erik Lindberg,
    Anna Nielsen, En Gry & Sif and our own brand JUST by Rikki Tikki Company.

    We sell our products through leading hardware chains and lifestyle stores and
    have sales in approx 31 countries across the world.

    The offices and warehouse is located in Hadsund, North Jutland, with views out
    to scenic Mariagerfjord.

    Services
    • Giftware
    • table top
    • interior decorations
    • wall art
    • collectables
    • Elephant Parade
    • beddings
    • bathing
    • Christmas decorations
    • celebrations
    Service areas
    Retail and Trade and Hadsund
    Address
    Mariagervej 3
    9560 Hadsund
    Denmark
    +45-53540059 www.rikkitikki.dk
