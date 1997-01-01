Your browser is out-of-date.

Viewport Studio
Architects in London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Eclectic style living room
    West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Eclectic style dining room
    West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    West London house
    De Vere Gardens, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Modern kitchen
    De Vere Gardens, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Modern kitchen
    De Vere Gardens, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Modern kitchen
    De Vere Gardens

    We have been designing luxury private residences – both apartments and houses –  since 1997 and have completed over 150 projects mostly in London and Singapore. We have extensive experience in the intricacies of planning, listed buildings, interior design and more recently commercial hotels and apartment refurbishments for developers.

    Aviation, automotive, marine or trains: for us it’s all about the journey, the experience, the interaction with the design but also the people along for the ride. It’s not just a method of transport but how we explore the world. Our designs have customer and brand at their heart.

    Our total experience approach to service design begins with an immersion into the customer mind-set. Gaining real understanding of who they are and their expectations, allows us to build an image of their hopes and dreams. We map out the end to end journey and use this to tailor touch points, creating a brand blueprint for delivery.

    We have spoken widely at conferences and have even been employed as mediators and design judges. Beyond working for our clients, we want to engage with what is happening around us and share some of our experiences (we are inveterate travellers) and occasionally create a dialogue. So we produce a magazine, sometimes in print (on very nice paper) and always online. We write about design, architecture, travel and experience at Viewport Magazine

    Exhibition design, retail concepts and shop interiors as well as some large scale showrooms are all part of our portfolio. We are happy to work with big budgets and small. Although we are not trend driven, we are interested in new materials and experimentation. Simplicity and clarity are our buzzwords.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SE1 0BE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070338763 viewportstudio.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gustavo Sobreira Gustavo Sobreira
    ..
    over 4 years ago
