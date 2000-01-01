Your browser is out-of-date.

Space Program Ltd
Architects in Oxford
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Regent Street, Oxford, Space Program Ltd Space Program Ltd
    +4
    Regent Street, Oxford

    Space Program Ltd. is an innovative architectural practice specialising in residential design. Our projects include house renovations, loft conversions, side returns and new builds. We create functional designs with character giving people the space to enjoy the lifestyle they desire.

    Services
    • Architectural briefing
    • feasibility
    • Sketch design
    • detail design
    • planning and listed building consent
    • building regulations and tender
    • cost planning and contract administration through to completion.
    Service areas
    • Oxfordshire and surrounding counties
    • Greater London
    • central london
    • Suffolk
    Address
    7 Barton Road
    OX3 9JB Oxford
    United Kingdom
    +44-7891608893 www.space-program.co.uk
