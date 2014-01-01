Your browser is out-of-date.

ateljé Lyktan
Lighting in London
    ateljé Lyktan is a long-established lighting company which develops, manufactures and markets luminaires for both outdoor and indoor use, deploying Swedish design for public environments and discerning consumers.Our vision is to use innovative solutions and consummate design to become an attractive supplier to all our business partners and customers. We must also listen carefully to our customers’ wishes and market requirements regarding our products and services in order to meet these needs at an early point in the development process. We strive to employ the latest technology and energy-efficient solutions in order to contribute to a better environment both for our customers and the world we live in.

    Services
    lighting
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • 2014—Winner of the 2014 iF Product Design Award 2014 with Hood http://www.atelje-lyktan.se/en/press/winner-of-if-product-design-award-2014 
    • 2012—Winner of the Red Dot Design Award 2012 with Quad http://www.atelje-lyktan.se/en/press/red-dot-design-award-2012 
    Address
    33 Dolben Street
    SE1 0UQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070895792 www.atelje-lyktan.se/en
