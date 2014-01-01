ateljé Lyktan is a long-established lighting company which develops, manufactures and markets luminaires for both outdoor and indoor use, deploying Swedish design for public environments and discerning consumers.Our vision is to use innovative solutions and consummate design to become an attractive supplier to all our business partners and customers. We must also listen carefully to our customers’ wishes and market requirements regarding our products and services in order to meet these needs at an early point in the development process. We strive to employ the latest technology and energy-efficient solutions in order to contribute to a better environment both for our customers and the world we live in.