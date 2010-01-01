Your browser is out-of-date.

Kallemo
Designers in Värnamo
    • Beatrix, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Beatrix, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Beatrix, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Beatrix
    Ambassad, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Ambassad, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Ambassad
    Aluminium Sofa, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Aluminium Sofa, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Aluminium Sofa
    Aluminium, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Aluminium, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Aluminium, Kallemo Kallemo Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Aluminium

    What is quality? Furniture is a concept,with a will of its own,conveying an expression. It is no doubt difficult to choose when clever operators with glossy catalogues tell you about the most recent trends.You do not have to be particularly intelligent to realize that the latest is succeeded by something else in the next catalogue. Our ambition is to work with designers and artists who are aware of what quality stands for-accomplishment unaffected by trends.On reflection,it is obvious that quality is just not measured in term of such things as strength of glued joints,etc.The measurable aspect is quantity,whereas quality is a broader concept and can not be measured in the traditional sense.The most important aspect is the visual quality. Good quality means long-term validity.

    Service areas
    Värnamo
    Address
    KÄLLEMO AB, Box 605
    331 26 Värnamo
    Sweden
    www.kallemo.se
