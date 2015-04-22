Your browser is out-of-date.

Pergo
Flooring in Manchester
    • Apartments in Nothing Hill, London, Pergo Pergo Industrial style living room
    Apartments in Nothing Hill, London, Pergo Pergo Industrial style living room
    Apartments in Nothing Hill, London, Pergo Pergo Industrial style living room
    +3
    Apartments in Nothing Hill, London
    Bagworth Community Centre, Pergo Pergo Modern bars & clubs
    Bagworth Community Centre, Pergo Pergo Modern bars & clubs
    Bagworth Community Centre, Pergo Pergo Modern bars & clubs
    +3
    Bagworth Community Centre
    Vinehall School, Pergo Pergo Scandinavian style gastronomy
    Vinehall School, Pergo Pergo Scandinavian style gastronomy
    Vinehall School, Pergo Pergo Scandinavian style gastronomy
    +1
    Vinehall School
    Miller Homes UK, Pergo Pergo Modern living room
    Miller Homes UK, Pergo Pergo Modern living room
    Miller Homes UK, Pergo Pergo Modern houses
    +3
    Miller Homes UK
    6 bedroom house in Harben road, London, Pergo Pergo Modern style bedroom
    6 bedroom house in Harben road, London, Pergo Pergo Modern style bedroom
    6 bedroom house in Harben road, London, Pergo Pergo Modern style bedroom
    6 bedroom house in Harben road, London
    48 apartments in Gloucester Place, London, Pergo Pergo Classic style bedroom
    48 apartments in Gloucester Place, London, Pergo Pergo Classic style bedroom
    48 apartments in Gloucester Place, London, Pergo Pergo Classic style bedroom
    +1
    48 apartments in Gloucester Place, London
    Show all 9 projects

    For us at Pergo, it all boils down to beautiful, practical commercial flooring with a long lifespan. Our many years of expertise and over 500 granted and pending patent applications make it possible to offer you professional flooring solutions with extraordinary wear resistance. As the inventor of laminate flooring, Pergo is renowned for superior quality and trend-setting design. We have a large team of full-time researchers who are constantly developing new products and technologies to ensure we deliver exceptional quality and lasting beauty. Choose from or combine laminate, wood and vinyl in numerous decors or customise your flooring to create a unique atmosphere.

    Services
    commercial flooring
    Service areas
    All across the UK, Wielsbeke, and Manchester
    Address
    Unit 21, Guinness Road Trading Estate, Trafford Park
    M17 1SB Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7770857825 pro.pergo.co.uk
