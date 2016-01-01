Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Magisso
Home Appliances in Helsinki
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Champagne Cooler, Magisso Magisso Dining roomWine racks
    Champagne Cooler, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Champagne Cooler, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    +7
    Champagne Cooler
    Carafes, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Carafes, Magisso Magisso Modern dining room
    Carafes, Magisso Magisso Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    +16
    Carafes
    Balloon Whisk, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Balloon Whisk, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Balloon Whisk, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    +3
    Balloon Whisk
    Cheese Slicer, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Cheese Slicer, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Cheese Slicer, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    +3
    Cheese Slicer
    Pie Server, Magisso Magisso Dining roomCrockery & glassware
    Pie Server, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Pie Server, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    +2
    Pie Server
    Cutting Board, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Cutting Board, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    Cutting Board, Magisso Magisso KitchenKitchen utensils
    +2
    Cutting Board
    Show all 12 projects

    We are the Finnish brand on a mission. We want to make a difference and we are looking for troubles – to solve. That’s what all Magisso products are about. They are unique in terms of function, design and user-friendliness as ideas grow from an actual need, not from the marketing department. As Finns in general, Magisso products are simple but smart. The Magisso Home products have already been noted by CNN, InStyle, GQ, Wired, Fast Company and Apartment Therapy and received some of the world’s most prestigious design awards. Kitchen is the heart of Home Smart Home, so that’s where you find us.

    Service areas
    helsinki
    Address
    Hermannin rantatie 12 B 33
    00580 Helsinki
    Finland
    magisso.com
      Add SEO element