We are the Finnish brand on a mission. We want to make a difference and we are looking for troubles – to solve. That’s what all Magisso products are about. They are unique in terms of function, design and user-friendliness as ideas grow from an actual need, not from the marketing department. As Finns in general, Magisso products are simple but smart. The Magisso Home products have already been noted by CNN, InStyle, GQ, Wired, Fast Company and Apartment Therapy and received some of the world’s most prestigious design awards. Kitchen is the heart of Home Smart Home, so that’s where you find us.