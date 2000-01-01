ECP DESIGN LIMITED is a leading homewares and ceramics company based in Gloucestershire, England. The company was established in 1977 on a rural farming estate in the Badminton area of the Cotswolds but we soon out grew our farm buildings and moved to a large factory in South Gloucestershire in the mid-Eighties. Since then we have developed a vast range of over 1500 products including ceramics, homewares and gifts for the design-led gift market.