ECP DESIGN LIMITED
Online Shops in Wickwar
Projects

    Wiscombe Designs
    Wiscombe Designs
    Wooden Heart Night Light Holder
    Wooden Heart Night Light Holder

    ECP DESIGN LIMITED is a leading homewares and ceramics company based in Gloucestershire, England. The company was established in 1977 on a rural farming estate in the Badminton area of the Cotswolds but we soon out grew our farm buildings and moved to a large factory in South Gloucestershire in the mid-Eighties. Since then we have developed a vast range of over 1500 products including ceramics, homewares and gifts for the design-led gift market.

    Services
    Design-led homewares and gifts.
    Service areas
    • Giftware
    • Homewares
    • furniture
    • CANDLES
    • Wickwar
    Address
    61 Station Road
    GL12 8NB Wickwar
    United Kingdom
    +44-1454299100 www.ecpdesign.co.uk
