When we first started Neptune in 1996 it was in a farm workshop in Wiltshire with a small team of very dedicated (and dusty) individuals. This small studio is where we designed, built and tested everything.

We are now a team of over 100 designers, carpenters and painters in a bigger building, but with exactly the same passion. From the design right through to the delivery we make sure every detail and every material reflects our commitment to quality, design and affordability.

We are not just a team of design geeks though. Once you have chosen something from the Neptune collection we want to help you get it home, help you care for it, and help you if any problem occurs. Our guarantees, aftercare products and our service team will make sure you have a lifetime of enjoyment from your Neptune furniture.

Right from the beginning our aim was to keep creating new and innovative designs, so that you could enjoy choosing Neptune furniture for many years to come. Today we are still passionate about what we do and how we do it…. the only difference now is we don’t need to wade through mud to get to the workshop.