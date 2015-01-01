Your browser is out-of-date.

Lighting Design Studio
Lighting Designers in London
    Lighting plays an important part in every room and at the lighting design studio we know the benefits a lighting designer can bring to your home lighting. Our residential lighting design service will provide a functional and comfortable environment, ensuring your home is shown in the best possible light. We can help you design every aspect of your home lighting to give your property the 'wow factor'.

    Working within the UK and internationally, we offer a lighting design service for single rooms right through to complete refurbishments or new builds. We focus on key areas including kitchen lighting, bedroom lighting, garden lighting, swimming pool lighting and basement lighting. The Lighting Design Studio also offer unique one-off designer light features or bespoke lighting products. Our lighting designers will give you the technical advice needed to create a balanced lighting scheme and highlight those important features, pieces of art, and artifacts. In addition to ensuring the lighting in your home looks fantastic, we only use the most energy efficient lighting products, so our lighting designs will reduce your electricity bill by reducing the overall energy costs and CO2 output of your home. Our lighting designs conform to local and government planning requirements. We work within your budget and make sure you get value for money. We tailor our service to meet the needs of individual clients

    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Address
    1st Floor, 3—5 Bleeding Heart Yard
    EC1N 8SJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2071125364 lightingdesignstudio.co.uk
