In 2012, music journalist, DJ and event promoter Clive Kelly, decided to pursue his long-held dream of selling vintage furniture, and so Twin Palms was born.

Inspired by the infamous Sinatra house in Palm Springs and the retro chic of David Lynch, the name Twin Palms evokes a hazy mid-century world somewhere between the Moderne and Modern eras…and the furniture featured in it.

Stock covers Mid-Century Modern, Danish Modern, Atomic, 1930s Modern and even occasionally Post Modern too. I have a real love of iconic design and get inspired by quirky, anonymous pieces as much as recognised design classics. My aim with Twin Palms is to find and present vintage pieces that boast exciting lines, sometimes streamlined, sometimes geometric, often glamourous, occasionally playful, but always stylish. All pieces are available for viewing at my North London storage, N4 1TD. Nearest tube is Manor House or Stamford Hill Overground and can also be reached by buses including 29, 141, 341, 67, 254, 253.