Juby Design By Kirstie
Interior Designers & Decorators in Bristol
Reviews (10)
    Entrance hallway.
    Landing re-decoration
    En-suite project.

    A complete interior design service with over 25 years experience. Beautiful designs to suit all pockets.

    Services
    Complete Interior design. Preparing property for sale. Consultation only. Online advice.
    Service areas
    Bristol. Bath. Gloucestershire.
    Address
    45 High Street
    BS352AR Bristol
    United Kingdom
    +44-1173706427 juby.co
    I work personally with my clients to create affordable, beautiful, and stylish interiors; with 25 years experience working in the interior design department of Britain’s largest co-owned department store, I have completed major projects on many high profile properties for well known public figures

    I provide a number of different interior design services from complete design of a property to advice on interiors and preparing properties for sale. In addition, I am not limited by location, so if you require advice from further afield I can provide an online service, using photos and emails to communicate.

    With a range of clients covering a region spanning from Bristol to Oxfordshire, (including Worcestershire and Gloucestershire), I pride myself on offering a personalised interior design service to my clients, and with two teenagers myself, I have a respect for family spaces and will always ensure a room is built around its use, whether that is a family orientated space or a luxurious environment to relax in, my designs are beautiful, functional, and always built around you.

    Reviews

    Tanya Llewellyn
    I have very much enjoyed working with Juby Design. Kirstie has a really great eye for detail and colour. Whilst I was struggling with colour options - I had an idea, but it just wasnt coming together, Kirstie put together the perfect palette to compliment my chosen fabric, with wall colours and furniture colour schemes that all works so perfectly. Thank you so much Kirstie, I look forward to working with you again soon. I'd highly recommend Kirstie’s services to all.
    about 2 months ago
    Tamsin Purkess
    Kirstie from Juby Design, kept us sane. A true professional, she planned the preparation of our house for sale with calm, efficiency, imagination, experienced resourcefulness and quite radical empathy. Honestly we couldn’t have imagined how easy and time saving the experience could be. We only wish that we’d asked her for help sooner. The house looks so good, we almost want to stay! Thank you, Kirstie from the bottom of our hearts, wouldn’t hesitate for a second to recommend you. With profound appreciation, Tam and Martin x
    about 2 months ago
    IH Flooring
    We have worked with this company on several occasions and found them to be an excellent company to work with. Very organised, they know exactly what they want and what is required for their clients. A pleasure to deal with.
    5 months ago
