I work personally with my clients to create affordable, beautiful, and stylish interiors; with 25 years experience working in the interior design department of Britain’s largest co-owned department store, I have completed major projects on many high profile properties for well known public figures

I provide a number of different interior design services from complete design of a property to advice on interiors and preparing properties for sale. In addition, I am not limited by location, so if you require advice from further afield I can provide an online service, using photos and emails to communicate.

With a range of clients covering a region spanning from Bristol to Oxfordshire, (including Worcestershire and Gloucestershire), I pride myself on offering a personalised interior design service to my clients, and with two teenagers myself, I have a respect for family spaces and will always ensure a room is built around its use, whether that is a family orientated space or a luxurious environment to relax in, my designs are beautiful, functional, and always built around you.