Mema/GAB has its roots in the 1800s and is owned by Gense, part of the KA Rasmussen Group. The company has been making silver cutlery for over 150 years. Today, it is one of the Nordic region’s largest – and one of Europe’s leading – producers of silver cutlery. The head office is in Eskilstuna, Sweden, where all silverware is produced. Skilful silversmiths and designers have passed the tradition down through the years, creating a beautiful and timeless body of design. Every detail, from the selection of the silver to die stamping, brazing and polishing plus all the other processes that the silver undergoes, has its own specially trained master.

Silver cutlery from Mema/GAB combines quality and tradition with function and design, and is sold in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Poland and other countries. As an indication of Gense’s and Mema/GAB’s superior design and quality, the company has been granted a Royal Warrant in Sweden.