Pandul was founded in 1982. Close collaboration with Professor Jørgen Gammelgaard led to the development of the TipTop and VIP collections. The Pandul lamp collection was later expanded by the exclusive designs of celebrated Danish architect and furniture designer Hans J. Wegner and a series by renowned Danish designer Erik Magnussen. Now as the latest addition to the collection, we proudly present some of the unique designs by another world-famous Dane, Henning Koppel, trained in drawing and sculpture, but perhaps best known for his outstanding work for Georg Jensen silversmiths.

The Pandul collection of Danish classic, modern lamps consists of some of the very best lamp designs ever made - by some of the most recognised architects and designers.Apart from its unique design qualities a true classic, modern lamp in The Pandul Collection is timeless in the sense that you can not exactly identify whether it was designed three years or three decades ago. Like much good music our classic designs have no age.