Brushes that give "hand-made" a new meaning



In the late 1900s century a small brush manufacturing started out in Stockholm. It was a successful movement so successful that it remains today. Now, as then, every brush is made by hand by visually impaired craftsmen. It brings new dimensions to the concept of sensitively made by hand.

All brushes are of exclusive design and made mostly from natural materials. You will find our products in our own stores as well as in many other lovely shops around Sweden and worldwide.