Iris Hantverk
Eco-design in Stockholm
Reviews (6)
Projects

    Brushes that give "hand-made" a new meaning


    In the late 1900s century a small brush manufacturing started out in Stockholm. It was a successful movement so successful that it remains today. Now, as then, every brush is made by hand by visually impaired craftsmen. It brings new dimensions to the concept of sensitively made by hand.

    All brushes are of exclusive design and made mostly from natural materials. You will find our products in our own stores as well as in many other lovely shops around Sweden and worldwide.

    Services
    Design Stores and making of hand made brushes
    Service areas
    Enskede and Stockholm
    Address
    Kungsgatan 55
    11122 Stockholm
    Sweden
    +46-8214726 www.irishantverk.se

    Reviews

    Scott Hahne
    Lovely shop. Nice assortment of products. Super helpful and nice staff.
    7 months ago
    Joe Johnson
    Resobable price but worth it.
    almost 3 years ago
    Ayten Samuels
    Beautiful traditional Swedish handcraft with a twist of Japanees design. Home decoration that is classy. Its a delighted shop and more expensive but the products are of good quality.
    over 3 years ago
