Lighting Design International
Lighting Designers in London
Reviews (5)
    Fera at Claridge's Restaurant Lighting Design

    Lighting Design International is an award winning independent lighting design consultancy based in London designing outstanding lighting schemes for clients around the world.  Our primary focus is to provide the most creative lighting solutions for your project in terms of aesthetics, function, maintenance and cost.  Established for over 30 years, our experience covers landmark hotels, offices, restaurants, spas, shopping centres, shops, airports, exhibitions, yachts and houses

    Services
    Independent architectural lighting design consultancy
    Service areas
    lighting design, Lighting, and London
    Company awards
    • IALD awards
    • National Lighting Design Awards
    • IES Awards
    • European Hotel Awards
    • AL Light and Architecture Lighting Design Awards
    • FX International Interior Design Awards
    Address
    3 Hammersmith Studios, 55a Yeldham Road
    W6 8JF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2086005777 www.lightingdesigninternational.com

