Established in 1999, Sam Crawford Architects (SCA) is a design driven architectural practice based in the inner-west of Sydney, NSW. Over the last 16 years we have successfully completed over 200 projects for which we have established a well-earned reputation for design excellence in residential, cultural and public projects. Our work has been widely published, nationally and internationally and has been recognised in numerous local, state and national awards from the Australian Institute of Architects, Australian Timber Design Awards, Local Government Heritage, Conservation and Urban Design and industry awards & commendations.
Our team of 12 is led by Practice Principal and Design Director, Sam Crawford. Alongside the recognition for his built work Sam is highly regarded within the architectural profession. He has led humanitarian architecture projects, conducted theoretical, gallery based and built research projects, been invited to serve as head-juror for the Australian Institute of Architects (AIA) Awards, and was a joint creative-director of the 2014 Australian Institute of Architects National Conference.
With a practice of our size, clients can be assured that Sam is intimately involved in each project. We work in an open-plan studio environment in collaborative teams to ensure the smooth delivery of projects across all scales. Our team is comprised of highly skilled professionals, graduates and students. This mix of team members ensures that each project benefits from the close attention of a dedicated project architect with a support team to efficiently deliver the project. We also have an experienced and dedicated documentation and detailing expert who brings extensive experience of construction detailing to each project.
- Services
- Full Architectural Services through to Construction Management
- Service areas
- Sydney, australia, and Newtown
- Company awards
- 2015
- SHORTLISTED: HOUSES AWARD
- House in a Heritage Context
- Gandha Kariappa Terrace, Woollahra NSW
- Project Architects: Wai-Yee Ho, Lachlan Delaney
- 2015
- SHORTLISTED: AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- NSW Architecture Award: Sustainable Architecture
- Salgo Kitching House, Bronte NSW
- Project Architects: Karen Erdos and Wendy James
- 2015
- SHORTLISTED: AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- NSW Architecture Award: Houses (Alterations and Additions)
- Salgo Kitching House, Bronte NSW
- Project Architects: Karen Erdos and Wendy James
- 2014
- MARRICKVILLE MEDAL COMMENDATION
- Smee Schoff House, Petersham NSW
- Project Architect: Karen Erdos
- 2013
- WAVERLEY DESIGN AWARDS
- Salgo Kitching House, Bronte NSW
- “The Waverley Design Awards recognise exemplary contemporary design, the construction of places and spaces and heritage conservation in the Waverley community”
- 2013
- SHORTLISTED: HOUSES AWARD
- Alterations & Addition over 200 sqm
- Salgo Kitching House, Bronte NSW
- Project Architects: Karen Erdos and Wendy James
- 2012
- AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- National Commendation Houses
- Smee Schoff House, Petersham NSW
- Awards Jury: Brian Zulaika (Chair), Richard Johnson, Kerry Hill, Amy Muir, Juliana Engberg
- 2012
- AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- NSW Architecture Award – Houses
- Smee Schoff House, Petersham NSW
- Jury Citation:The Smee Schoff House fulfils a familiar task of Sydney architecture with particular distinction. A Federation cottage on a busy street in the inner west was opened to its back garden. The result is a model of its kind, resolving the many challenges of the site with such eases the difficulties seem hardly to exist.
- 2011
- MARRICKVILLE MEDAL FOR CONSERVATION
- Commendation
- Cardigan Street House, Stanmore NSW
- 2011
- WAVERLEY COUNCIL HERITAGE & URBAN DESIGN AWARDS
- Finalist
- Cooper Room, Waverley NSW
- 2011
- HOUSES AWARD
- High Commendation House Alteration under 200 sqm
- Garrett House, Haberfield NSW
- 2010
- VISION AWARDS
- winner
- Newtown Terrace, Newtown NSW
- 2010
- AUSTRALIAN INTERIOR DESIGN AWARDS
- shortlisted
- Newtown Terrace, Newtown NSW
- 2009
- AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- shortlisted
- Wave House, West Chatswood NSW
- 2006
- AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- colourbond steel award
- Bundeena Beach House, Bundeena NSW
- 2006
- AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- Commendation, single house new
- Bundeena Beach House, Bundeena NSW
- 2005
- CANBERRA BIENNIAL
- Temporary Dwelling, Changing Dimensions of Living selected for construction + exhibition
- Flatpack – Disaster Relief Housing
- 2005
- AUSTRALIAN TIMBER DESIGN AWARDS
- winner
- Bundeena Beach House, Bundeena NSW
- 2003
- AUSTRALIAN INSTITUTE OF ARCHITECTS
- winner, single new house
- Substation House, Paddinton NSW
- In association with Emili Fox
- 2002
- AUSTRALIAN TIMBER DESIGN AWARDS
- winner, students and entrant under 30
- Avalon Beach House
- In association with Emili Fox
- Show all 107 awards
- Address
-
Level 2, 17 Federation Road
2042 Newtown
Australia
+61-295196800 samcrawfordarchitects.com.au