Ljungbergs Factory
Furniture & Accessories in Rydboholm
    Citrus Limon Eco Satin

    Ljungberg's Factory is launching seven textile versions of Gabor Gabor Palotai's unreadable Patterns in fashion and home furnishings. For him and her, you will find pajamas, kimono, handkerchief, shoe- and tote bags. For home there are bed set, boxes, trays, tablemats and coasters. Gabor Palotai is an international multi-award winning graphic designer and artist. The extensive pattern serie Unreadable Patterns has Gabor Palotai in different shapes worked with and developed in several decades. The pattern can be seen as an experimental typography reconstructed in unreadable, visual worlds. These patterns have different versions exhibited as works of art, short films, used in interior architecture and emerged as glass walls and carpets. Ljungberg's Factory proudly presents the latest design collaboration and our future Classic.

    Service areas
    Rydboholm
    Address
    Fabriksvägen 4
    SE-515 70 Rydboholm
    Sweden
    www.ljungbergsfactory.com
