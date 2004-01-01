Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Abbeywood Interiors
Interior Architects in Durham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Abbeywood was established in 2004 and specialise in delivering fully managed and designed building and interiors projects.

     Based in Durham, we work throughout the North East across all aspects of property construction, refurbishment and home improvement.  

    Abbeywood's strength is delivering complete build and interior projects. As a design and build company our service doesn't just stop at the construction element of your home improvement, we cater for and complete all aspects of interiors including kitchen and bathroom design and bespoke joinery.

    We not only carry out residential projects but focus on commercial projects such a bespoke shop fits and large student accommodation projects for national providers.

    Services
    Fully managed and designed build and interior projects
    Service areas
    Durham, North East, and UK
    Address
    The Avenue Corner
    DH1 4ED Durham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1913845613 www.abbeywoodinteriors.com

    Reviews

    Maheen Sultan
    Very clean, cosy and comfortable
    over 1 year ago
      Add SEO element