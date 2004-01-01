Abbeywood was established in 2004 and specialise in delivering fully managed and designed building and interiors projects.

Based in Durham, we work throughout the North East across all aspects of property construction, refurbishment and home improvement.

Abbeywood's strength is delivering complete build and interior projects. As a design and build company our service doesn't just stop at the construction element of your home improvement, we cater for and complete all aspects of interiors including kitchen and bathroom design and bespoke joinery.

We not only carry out residential projects but focus on commercial projects such a bespoke shop fits and large student accommodation projects for national providers.