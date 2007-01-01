Simon Key Bertman is a textile artist and designer, living in Stockholm, who operates both nationally and internationally. With a sharp eye for pattern, texture and color Simon Key Bertman’s work has received considerable recognition over the past few years.

Textiles aren’t just the sum of their fibers – they are the carriers of the ideas woven into their patterns. Bertman draws inspiration from two of his ancestors, writer and educator Ellen Key and renowned Swedish expressionist Isaac Grünewald. Bertman’s high-quality and dynamically patterned mainly woven textiles bring instant movement to any space and show off the unique processes that led to their design, conceptual dimensions, mathematical sequences, and fascinating play with form and color. Simon Key Bertman has inspiration flowing through his veins; he creates fabrics that are more than simply decorative accents. The dynamic sequences of color, shading and form the designer uses in his handwoven cotton cushion covers reveal a complex line of thought, pulling playful experiments with color and mathematics together into unique textiles. Delving deeply into new dimensions while expanding the room with exquisite visual textures, each of Bertman’s creations add up to much more than just the sum of their fibers. The focus of the artistic work is to extract and produce surface textures and patterns that in two or three dimensional textiles reflect a process, a mathematical thought and / or sometimes a game. Unique for the work of Simon Key Bertman is the underlying social codes that his weaving, textures and patterns represent, identify and problematize. In the boundary between creating high quality products for everyday use and textile works for exhibitions and public spaces the focus is to continuously deepen and discuss what the pattern and structure of a textile object can represent and tell about its context or contemporaries. Every encounter between two threads or system of threads in the textile is unique and has a meaningful sense. They do not exist only to bind the textile, but because each thread and system of threads has a purpose and integrate into the system.