SAKSONS INTERIORS LIMITED
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in York
    • Services
    • kitchens
    • bedrooms
    • bathrooms
    • appliances
    Service areas
    Yorkshire
    Address
    39 HOSPITAL FIELDS ROAD
    YO104FT York
    United Kingdom
    +44-1904621029 www.saksonsinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Julie Wilson
    We were really impressed with the whole process from initial contact to the completion of our bedroom and hall cupboard.Adam and Amy were very professional, incredibly helpful and very responsive to any queries we had. All the team involved in the process were also highly professional, punctual and friendly in particular Mick and Alex.The end result is a bedroom we are delighted with. Excellent job!
    3 months ago
    Lisa West
    Without a doubt we highly recommend Saksons. From start to finish, we were really impressed and are now absolutely thrilled with our new bathroom and cloakroom. Adam and Amy were very friendly, helpful and talked us through the whole process. They were happy to answer all our questions, and their experience, creativity and knowledge meant designing the bathroom was enjoyable rather than daunting! Fitted to a very high standard by Tim, being punctual, highly skilled, with a keen attention to detail. A few minor snagging issues were remedied very quickly and enthusiastically. It really has been a transformation of the space, and we're truly delighted.
    24 days ago
    Sharmel Merlin
    Really good service from start to finish. Very professional & helpful. Made sure we had everything we needed & no pushy selling. The price was very good value. The fitter did an amazing job, all the wrapping was taken away and the wardrobes and room all cleaned down. Would highly recommend
    11 months ago
