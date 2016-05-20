Your browser is out-of-date.

Emily May Interiors
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Narberth
Reviews (6)
    Design work for Developers
    Curtains for a New Build Bungalow
    Handmade Roman Blinds & Curtains

    The team at Emily May Interiors based in Narberth, offer a range of services from interior design to hand-made-to-measure curtains, blinds and shutters, to helping clients find those luxury pieces of furniture to make their homes unique. All services are of the highest quality covering all of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire

    Emily is approachable and experienced as an interior designer and provides a high quality service for both residential and commercial projects at an affordable price. Placing clients needs at the heart of the design process, working closely to given briefs, budgetary and style requirements. Whether it’s a simple pair of made to measure curtains or a roman blind, right through to a fully managed interior design service for the complete renovation of a property or a brand new build, Emily will use her expertise to bring the project together efficiently and within budget – bringing your ideas to life.

    Services
    Handmade to measure Curtains blinds Shutters and Interior Design
    Service areas
    Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire
    Company awards
    Highly Commended Young Business Person of the Year
    Address
    Emily May Interiors, The Workshops, Jesse Road
    SA67 7DH Narberth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1834869075 www.emilymayinteriors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mark Meopham
    We employed her to create a design for a living room makeover, she completely miss understood what we wished for. We paid the invoice of over £800 for the design, very disappointed that she never bothered to even give us the courtesy of even a phone call to offer further ideas. Can only assume it’s was her way or the highway.
    6 months ago
    Gareth John
    First-rate knowledge and product understanding. Very impressed with our newly-appointed furniture and shutters. Will definitely use again.
    about 7 years ago
    Roy Buchanan
    First class service and first class staff
    over 1 year ago
