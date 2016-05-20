The team at Emily May Interiors based in Narberth, offer a range of services from interior design to hand-made-to-measure curtains, blinds and shutters, to helping clients find those luxury pieces of furniture to make their homes unique. All services are of the highest quality covering all of Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire

Emily is approachable and experienced as an interior designer and provides a high quality service for both residential and commercial projects at an affordable price. Placing clients needs at the heart of the design process, working closely to given briefs, budgetary and style requirements. Whether it’s a simple pair of made to measure curtains or a roman blind, right through to a fully managed interior design service for the complete renovation of a property or a brand new build, Emily will use her expertise to bring the project together efficiently and within budget – bringing your ideas to life.