Legal disclosure

DUA Architecture LLP is an RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Chartered Practice which has traded since 1988.

To ensure that our fees are competitively priced, we request an initial appraisal costing £90 + VAT. This generally takes the form of a meeting on site, where we listen carefully and examine the viability of your aims, suggest alternatives (if possible) and give guidance on methods of procurement and building cost. If required, we then provide a quotation for an architectural service appropriate to your needs.

Typically, this is structured as follows :

1.Dimensional survey of relevant parts of existing building

2.Design - produced in consultation with yourself

3.(If required) Preparation and submission of a planning application

4.Production and submission of an application for Building Regulations’ approval

For each of the above elements, we generally charge fixed lump sum fees so that you know our costs in advance. Fees are charged in arrears and there is no obligation to commission all stages.

Should you subsequently require us to prepare detailed drawings and a specification, carry out tender action, organise and administer a building contract through to completion of works on site, then our charge for this is calculated as a percentage of the construction cost.