Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DUA Architecture LLP
Architects in Christchurch
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Moorlands College, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern bars & clubs
    Moorlands College, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern bars & clubs
    Moorlands College, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    Moorlands College
    Chadwicks, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern houses
    Chadwicks, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
    Chadwicks, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern dining room
    +2
    Chadwicks
    Hillside Farm, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern houses
    Hillside Farm, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern living room
    Hillside Farm, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern living room
    +10
    Hillside Farm
    Greensleeves, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern houses
    Greensleeves, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern bathroom
    Greensleeves, DUA Architecture LLP DUA Architecture LLP Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
    +8
    Greensleeves

    DUA Architecture LLP has over 25 years experience working in Dorset and Hampshire (as well as further afield on occasion). Our project portfolio covers a wide spectrum of types and sizes, but as a small practice (generally five or less), we offer a personal service to all our clients. It is our policy to constantly explore new technologies in both design and construction to add further speed, quality and service for our clients. Our mission concerns itself with light, space, beauty, efficiency, form and quality. Above all, we are dedicated to designing treasures for everyday use.

    Services
    • Initial Consultations/Feasibility Studies
    • Dimensional Surveys
    • architectural design
    • Planning Applications
    • detailed design
    • Building Regulations Applications
    • Full Architectural Service
    • Contract Administration
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • dorset
    • Hampshire
    • New Forest
    • Christchurch
    • Poole
    • Bournemoth
    • ringwood
    • lymington
    • Brockenhurst
    • lyndhurst
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Company awards
    Highcliffe Cliff Top Cafe Competition winner (Public Vote) http://www.duastudio.com/clifftop.html
    Address
    8 Brearley House, 278 Lymington Road, Highcliffe
    BH23 5ET Christchurch
    United Kingdom
    +44-1425278252 www.duastudio.com
    Legal disclosure

    DUA Architecture LLP is an RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Chartered Practice which has traded since 1988.

    To ensure that our fees are competitively priced, we request an initial appraisal costing £90 + VAT.  This generally takes the form of a meeting on site, where we listen carefully and examine the viability of your aims, suggest alternatives (if possible) and give guidance on methods of procurement and building cost.  If required, we then provide a quotation for an architectural service appropriate to your needs.

    Typically, this is structured as follows :

    1.Dimensional survey of relevant parts of existing building

    2.Design - produced in consultation with yourself

    3.(If required) Preparation and submission of a planning application

    4.Production and submission of an application for Building Regulations’ approval    

    For each of the above elements, we generally charge fixed lump sum fees so that you know our costs in advance.  Fees are charged in arrears and there is no obligation to commission all stages.

    Should you subsequently require us to prepare detailed drawings and a specification, carry out tender action, organise and administer a building contract through to completion of works on site, then our charge for this is calculated as a percentage of the construction cost.

      Add SEO element