DUA Architecture LLP has over 25 years experience working in Dorset and Hampshire (as well as further afield on occasion). Our project portfolio covers a wide spectrum of types and sizes, but as a small practice (generally five or less), we offer a personal service to all our clients. It is our policy to constantly explore new technologies in both design and construction to add further speed, quality and service for our clients. Our mission concerns itself with light, space, beauty, efficiency, form and quality. Above all, we are dedicated to designing treasures for everyday use.
- Services
- Initial Consultations/Feasibility Studies
- Dimensional Surveys
- architectural design
- Planning Applications
- detailed design
- Building Regulations Applications
- Full Architectural Service
- Contract Administration
- Service areas
- dorset
- Hampshire
- New Forest
- Christchurch
- Poole
- Bournemoth
- ringwood
- lymington
- Brockenhurst
- lyndhurst
- Company awards
- Highcliffe Cliff Top Cafe Competition winner (Public Vote) http://www.duastudio.com/clifftop.html
- Address
8 Brearley House, 278 Lymington Road, Highcliffe
BH23 5ET Christchurch
United Kingdom
+44-1425278252 www.duastudio.com
DUA Architecture LLP is an RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) Chartered Practice which has traded since 1988.
To ensure that our fees are competitively priced, we request an initial appraisal costing £90 + VAT. This generally takes the form of a meeting on site, where we listen carefully and examine the viability of your aims, suggest alternatives (if possible) and give guidance on methods of procurement and building cost. If required, we then provide a quotation for an architectural service appropriate to your needs.
Typically, this is structured as follows :
1.Dimensional survey of relevant parts of existing building
2.Design - produced in consultation with yourself
3.(If required) Preparation and submission of a planning application
4.Production and submission of an application for Building Regulations’ approval
For each of the above elements, we generally charge fixed lump sum fees so that you know our costs in advance. Fees are charged in arrears and there is no obligation to commission all stages.
Should you subsequently require us to prepare detailed drawings and a specification, carry out tender action, organise and administer a building contract through to completion of works on site, then our charge for this is calculated as a percentage of the construction cost.