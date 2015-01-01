Your browser is out-of-date.

Emily Craven Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Mistley
    In the studio
    Traditional Victorian Nursing Chair

    Our studio is based in rural Essex, only a short distance from London.

    Emily Craven Interiors was founded in 2015. After many years working within the fashion industry, Emily was looking for a change, a chance to be more hands-on and creative.  After watching her mother dabble in upholstery for many years, she decided to take on her own challenge, reconditioning her very own arm chair under the supervision of David Mill, a local upholsterer. This little project soon turned into a series of big projects and she has never looked back! We take satisfaction out of taking fabric and turning it into something exceptional. Whether it’s a set of curtains or reconditioning a sofa, we take pride in creating something bespoke and bringing it to life items which may otherwise have been lost.

    Upholstery – Here at Emily Craven Interiors, we offer both traditional and modern bespoke upholstery for residential and commercial purposes. Whether it's recovering your favourite arm chair, making a bespoke headboard or reconditioning a bargain you bought on eBay, we would love to help

    Soft Furnishings – We offer a wide range of soft furnishings, from loose cushion covers, to bespoke made to measure roman blinds and curtains. Along with our fabrics, and extensive designs.

    Mistley
    Address
    Church Farm House
    CO11 2QH Mistley
    United Kingdom
    www.emilycraveninteriors.com
