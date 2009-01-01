Your browser is out-of-date.

Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Sunderland
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Townhouse Garden Transformation
    Townhouse Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design
    Townhouse Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design
    +3
    Townhouse Garden Transformation
    Hotel renovation
    Hotel renovation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
    Hotel renovation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +10
    Hotel renovation
    Gentleman's Study
    Gentleman's Study, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Classic style study/office
    Gentleman's Study, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Classic style study/office
    +3
    Gentleman's Study
    Cottage Garden Transformation
    Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
    Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
    +2
    Cottage Garden Transformation

    George Harrison has vast experience in the Interior design business. Large and small commissions undertaken. Restaurants, Inns, Show homes and private commissions. 

    Past projects include Whitworth Hall Hotel and Country Park, Townhouses in Hans Road, Knightsbridge, a period of Consultancy with Saks Hairdressers and Restaurants and Inns in the North East area.

    Services
    Interior Exterior garden design service bespoke soft furnishings Upholstery antiques
    Service areas
    Sunderland Newcastle Tyne & Wear Co. Durham
    Address
    103 Sea Road
    SR6 9BN Sunderland
    United Kingdom
    +44-7513374369
