Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
extendArchitecture
Architects in Cheltenham
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Architectural services for homeowners, developers, contractors and commercial businesses. Based in Cheltenham, extendArchitecture is a Chartered and RIBA registered architectural practice providing a personalised and bespoke services for your project. We offer a free initial consultation for local projects.

    Services
    Feasibility ( Extensions/ Conversions/ New Build/ Site Planning/ Interior Design) /Concept design/ Planning applications/Building Regulations/ Detailed design and Specifications/ Contract administration
    Service areas
    • Cheltenham
    • Cotswolds
    • Wye Valley
    • Gloucester
    • Stroud
    Company awards
    RIBA Part 2 Silver Medal and Distinction.
    Address
    45 Sydenham Villas Road
    GL52 6EE Cheltenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7900876971 www.extendarchitecture.co.uk

    Reviews

    Rob Stephenson
    First class service, professional, prompt and very thorough. Jeremy is a gentleman, and a delight to work with. Sound advice and nothing is too much trouble.
    9 months ago
    Nick de jong
    Can highly recommend. Thoroughly professional from start to finish and a pleasure to deal with.
    over 1 year ago
      Add SEO element