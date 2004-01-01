Interior Design Boutique creating luxury Rock n' Roll chic, bringing a fearless mix of raw and refined design. Heavily influenced by music and fashion design, Peter takes inspiration from old & new school rock & roll, glamorous and timeless designers within the fashion industry, integrating both styles into something that he likes to call: “Rock & Roll Chic”. Peter’s experience started from a young age through the influences of his father’s architecture & mother’s interiors expertise. Although originally trained in Event Management, Peter further trained in Interior Design at Chelsea College of Arts before getting involved in the family business. Since then, Peter has forged new areas of design within the business to provide a more comprehensive service to his clients, offering full interior design services including bespoke furniture & lighting solutions, as well as creating a close team of artisans, architects, builders & landscape designers to offer a truly holistic design service.