Peter Staunton Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Leamington Spa
Reviews (3)
    Interior Design Boutique creating luxury Rock n' Roll chic, bringing a fearless mix of raw and refined design. Heavily influenced by music and fashion design, Peter takes inspiration from old & new school rock & roll, glamorous and timeless designers within the fashion industry, integrating both styles into something that he likes to call: “Rock & Roll Chic”. Peter’s experience started from a young age through the influences of his father’s architecture & mother’s interiors expertise. Although originally trained in Event Management, Peter further trained in Interior Design at Chelsea College of Arts before getting involved in the family business. Since then, Peter has forged new areas of design within the business to provide a more comprehensive service to his clients, offering full interior design services including bespoke furniture & lighting solutions, as well as creating a close team of artisans, architects, builders & landscape designers to offer a truly holistic design service.

    Services
    Interior Design and Decoration; Project Management; Furniture Design; Interior Space Planning; Full 3D + CGI Renders; Full Installation and Staging.
    Service areas
    Midlands and London and Leamington Spa
    Address
    36-38 Bedford Street
    CV32 5DY Leamington Spa
    United Kingdom
    +44-1926888480 www.peterstaunton.co.uk

    Reviews

    Alan MFEMFEM
    Never been there don't even know where it is.
    about 1 month ago
    Emily De Sousa
    about 1 year ago
    The Brickslip Brothers
    was a real pleasure dealing with peter, he kept in contact with us customer service was great, we look forward to working with you again in the future. thanks again.
    over 3 years ago
