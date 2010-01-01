FRANCK & FISCHER is a Danish design concept, founded in 2005 by designer Annemarie Franck and business economist Charlotte Fischer.

Danish Design has always had a certain ring to it. In every part of the world it’s synonymous with unique design, pure style, and high quality, and, of course, FRANCK & FISCHER’s products are no exception. Each product is carefully manufactured with a lot of focus placed upon the details, to ensure that functionality and high play value go hand in hand with an appealing design.

At first glance, our world might seem a bit naive, but make no mistake, that’s not the case! We make absolutely no compromises when it comes to our products, and we believe that being professional doesn’t exclude being morally conscious. We take our environmental and social responsibilities very seriously.

Most of FRANCK & FISCHER toys and nursery textiles are made of GOTS certified cotton. All fabrics are printed or dyed without chemicals and all wooden products are made of plantation wood or MDF1 which means no chemicals in the glue, and an environmental approach to production.

We have a very close and personal relationship with all of our suppliers, and we can vouch for the environmental and working conditions of employees.

When we say ‘Design for kids – made with care’ it’s not just empty words. They really mean something to us, but also to our manufacturers who know we care – and hopefully to you too.