Monument Interiors is your happy home of award-winning designer wallpaper. We host hundreds of unique collections handpicked from small independent wallpaper designers from across the globe, all united in their aim of adding a visually stunning final touch to the walls of your home.

As experienced interior designers, helping you find the quality designer and feature wallpaper that’s right for your home is one of our key passions here at Monument Interiors. Every wallpaper design in our online store is available as a sample, and we are more than happy to advise on the perfect wallpaper brands, colours and styles for your home. To get you started with some of our best-selling designer brands, we have floral wallpaper designs from Abigail Borg, bird themed prints from wallpaper boutique Kimberly Lewis and modern wallpaper specialists Hygge and West, graphic designs from Erica Wakerly, and incredible innovative styles like the magnetic wallpaper from Sian Zeng. We also feature many original children’s wallpapers brought to you by Paperboy and Hibou Home, along with sophisticated offers from Bold and Noble, and the whole host of gorgeous designer wallpaper illustrations that we feature from Daniel Heath, Sian Elin and Surfacephilia to name but a few. Our online wallpaper store and designer collections here at Monument Interiors are ever expanding, so make sure you pay us a visit regularly to not miss out on all the constant, exciting new additions. So what are you waiting for… get busy browsing our fabulous collection of designer wallpaper and new-in cushions.