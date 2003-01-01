Your browser is out-of-date.

DK. Architects ltd
Architects in Hove
Reviews (6)
    • The practice specialises in residential projects - usually new builds or alterations to existing properties - sometimes in historic contexts.   Whilst we embrace the challenges of producing architecture which reflects and responds to the green agenda, we are equally happy to work on older properties.   In the end it is a tailored service for clients and their individual projects and we seek to cost effectively produce buildings of quality and delight in tune with their context.

    Services
    Architecture & Interior design
    Service areas
    • London and the South East
    • Hove
    Company awards
    • REMODELLED HOUSE IN DITCHLING—2015 Sussex Heritage Trust Small Scale Residential Award
    • VILLAGE STORE & HUB, SLINDON, WEST SUSSEX—2013 Arun District Council Design Award Craftsmanship & Special Features
    • SUBURBAN LUXURY FAMILY HOME IN HOVE—2011 Sussex Heritage Trust Small Scale Residential Award
    • LIBRARY FOR AUTHOR IN LEWES—2005 Sussex Heritage Trust Small Scale Residential Award
    • LUXURY BARN CONVERSION IN ALFRISTON—2003 Sussex Heritage Trust Small Scale Residential Award
    Address
    9 Hove Park Villas
    BN3 6HP Hove
    United Kingdom
    +44-1273823980 www.dkarchitects-uk.com

    Reviews

    jamie halpin
    Organised, creative and efficient. Definitely recommend DK.
    7 months ago
    Daisy V
    Before building work our house was perfectly adequate but we both felt that it had the potential to be amazing. Fatefully, David and DK were recommended to us by friends. With his calm, professional manner he listened patiently to our ideas for extending the kitchen and connecting with the garden. Although the extension was simplistic in the sense that we were extending across the full width of the house David has created for us a space that feels much bigger than we’d anticipated. He created a cathedral ceiling space with skylights and the clever use of a zinc roof meant that the height of the full width opening could be raised allowing us to install a wall of glass with huge sliding doors. Although the space is big it makes sense as there are zones for the living area, dining and kitchen. David’s design has been life changing in that the family make use of the space together. Before the kitchen table felt cramped and was in sight of the front door but now it sits proudly in a more private area looking out onto the garden. Most days the family sit down together and enjoy family time. We would say that the kitchen extension has really enhanced our day to day living and we are very thankful to David for that. We weren’t sure if planning would allow or indeed if it was possible but we wanted to add loft bedrooms. David was confident that we could strip back the existing roof and rebuild with 2 new bedrooms and a bathroom. We are so glad we took the step, our growing children now have a floor to escape to with the added bonus of fantastic views and the rooms are really spacious. Looking back the old roof looked too low and not balanced but with David’s help the look of the house has now been improved and if you didn’t know you would never believe that we’d added a new floor. It was difficult to imagine how the new staircase up the roof would fit in but David’s design in moving a door to accommodate it has actually enhanced the first floor and has given more privacy to the bedroom affected. The stairs and landings are very open and it doesn’t feel like stairs up to a loft room at all. We engaged David not only to take us through the planning and building regulation process but also to prepare schedules of finishes and fittings which was used by the Contractors for pricing. This was invaluable for us and the Contractors. Throughout the process David and Clive were on hand with advice and led us through what could otherwise be an extremely stressful experience. We had some hiccups along the way as most building projects do but again David and Clive came onsite and sorted them out and were always available to talk through issues. We have no hesitation in recommending David and his team at DK and wish them well with their future projects. Marion & Nick
    almost 3 years ago
    Tim Devitt
    Working with DK architects was an excellent experience. David provided measured and insightful advice and came up with a wonderful design for our large bungalow project. David’s extensive experience enabled us to start on the design prior to moving in and his in-depth knowledge of the planning process, and likely obstacles, was invaluable in making the right decisions at the design stage which resulted in our planning application being approved at the first attempt. We are thoroughly delighted with our finished home and would highly recommend DK Architect for their practical design ideas, professional approach and the easy working relationship that they engender.’
    almost 4 years ago
