Lakes Bathrooms: Superior as Standard. UK-based Lakes Bathrooms is a leading manufacturer of shower enclosures, bath screens, shower trays, bathroom accessories and bathroom furniture (including mobility aids). Formed in 1986, the company is family-owned and independently run to the highest standards of service. Known for stylish design, Lakes Bathrooms offers the Classic Collection for wide market appeal Coastline and Mirror Collections for affordable luxury.

Supplier to the trade.

For your nearest stockist http://www.lakesbathrooms.co.uk/stockists