Lakes Bathrooms
Bathroom accessories in Tewkesbury, Glos
Reviews (9)
    • Lakes Bathrooms - Mirror Collection, Lakes Bathrooms Lakes Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Lakes Bathrooms - Mirror Collection, Lakes Bathrooms Lakes Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Lakes Bathrooms - Mirror Collection, Lakes Bathrooms Lakes Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Lakes Bathrooms - Mirror Collection
    Coastline Collection - Frameless walk-in shower enclosures, Lakes Bathrooms Lakes Bathrooms Modern bathroom Glass
    Coastline Collection - Frameless walk-in shower enclosures, Lakes Bathrooms Lakes Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Coastline Collection - Frameless walk-in shower enclosures, Lakes Bathrooms Lakes Bathrooms Modern bathroom
    Coastline Collection - Frameless walk-in shower enclosures

    Lakes Bathrooms: Superior as Standard. UK-based Lakes Bathrooms is a leading manufacturer of shower enclosures, bath screens, shower trays, bathroom accessories and bathroom furniture (including mobility aids). Formed in 1986, the company is family-owned and independently run to the highest standards of service. Known for stylish design, Lakes Bathrooms offers the Classic Collection for wide market appeal Coastline and Mirror Collections for affordable luxury.

    Supplier to the trade. 

    For your nearest stockist http://www.lakesbathrooms.co.uk/stockists

    Services
    • leading manufacturer of Shower enclosures
    • bath screens
    • shower trays
    • bathroom accessories and bathroom furniture (including mobility aids).
    Service areas
    Tewkesbury, Glos
    Address
    Alexandra Way, Ashchurch
    GL20 8NB Tewkesbury, Glos
    United Kingdom
    +44-1684853870 www.lakesbathrooms.co.uk

    Reviews

    Michael Sidwell
    I've had a Lakes' Off-set quadrant shower enclosure for about 10 years and am totally happy with it. Over time the door seals get somewhat 'yellow'. I emailed Lakes with my shower details and asked if they supply replacement seals, a set of 4 pairs. I received a reply the next day saying that they do, and that they are free-of-charge but have £29.99 packaging and carrier charge. I paid and the seals arrived 2 working days later. Superb service, thank you Lakes, with special thanks to Haley.
    9 months ago
    Robert Spalding
    Excellent customer service by Craig Smith all parts replaced under lifetime guarantee 👍no problem
    11 months ago
    bonoo55
    customer services first class Very good products
    about 1 year ago
