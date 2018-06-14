Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Babyhub Ltd
Kids & Nursery in Nottingham
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BabyHub, Babyhub Ltd Babyhub Ltd Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs Wood White
    BabyHub, Babyhub Ltd Babyhub Ltd Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs Textile Grey
    BabyHub, Babyhub Ltd Babyhub Ltd Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
    +1
    BabyHub
    Project baby Gold Award Winners! , Babyhub Ltd Babyhub Ltd Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs Textile Red
    Project baby Gold Award Winners!
    The Finest Innovations Created for Parents, Babyhub Ltd Babyhub Ltd BedroomBeds & headboards Textile Red
    The Finest Innovations Created for Parents, Babyhub Ltd Babyhub Ltd Nursery/kid's roomBeds & cribs
    The Finest Innovations Created for Parents

    BabyHub is a British brand offering innovative, safe, dependable and attractive baby products. Our first product, the BabyHub SleepSpace, is a radical new type of award-winning lightweight travel-cot providing a mosquito proof space for your baby, which can be opened, closed and moved while holding a baby. And it can be re-used as a play tepee. www.babyhubshop.com. WE SHIP INTERNATIONALLY

    BabyHub SleepSpace is available from Mothercare ,  Pram CentreDaisy Tree BoutiqueLittle StarAll Mamas Childrene bebe franceMoebel GermanyMumzworld Middle East,  Boots,  ArgosMa Petite Liste

    Services
    • baby products
    • designer products
    • nursery products
    • travel cots
    • cribs
    Service areas
    UK and international
    Company awards
    Best Travel Product Gold from Project Baby, Shortlisted Best Travel Product 2019 Mother & Baby Awards, Silver from Made for Mum's awards for Best travel cot, Platinum from Loved by Children 2018 Tried and Tested awards for Best Children's Bed, Best Travel Product 2017 Family Awards, Sir Richard Branson's Voom semi-finalist 2016, British Inventors' Project finalist 2016, Dad's Network medal 2016, Essex Baby Top Ten Innovative Products 2016
    Address
    5 Filey Street
    NG6 8EJ Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1534618375 www.babyhubshop.com
      Add SEO element