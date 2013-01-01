Shea Mooti is an award winning skin care range of natural ethically sourced ingredients for baby and mum which is specifically formulated to make managing skin complaints such as eczema easier.

Retailing in Holland & Barret and Mothercare to name a few Shea Mooti is the go to brand for new and expecting mums who are seeking gentle, yet effective moisturising skin and bath products which leave the skin nourished and supple.

Violet Reid, the mum-meets-entrepreneur behind Shea Mooti, struggled with her own baby's eczema and found that treatment shampoos and creams prescribed provided only temporary relief.

Violet discovered the benefits of Shea Butter which she realised was the answer for dry skin and eczema.

The company was aptly named Shea Mooti because every product contains the purest form of "Shea Butter'. Shea Mooti supports Afrikids' Daughters, a multi-cooperative in northern Ghana. And Mooti comes from 'Muti', meaning tree, in Violet's native Zimbabwe.

Put it all together and the Shea Mooti "Tree of Life " was born.