Lisa grew up in a small village in the south of Sweden in an ambitious family of entrepreneurs with a lot of passion. After a job at a newspaper, working as an Art Director at an advertising agency, following an artist in Italy and studying graphic design at Berghs School of Communication, Lisa started her own company in 2007. Since then the company of Studio Lisa Bengtsson has created a large pattern- and product collection with everything from wallpaper and fabric to porcelain and posters - always with the same unique appeal and finesse. Several prestigious collaborations have since then taken place along with awards and own exhibitions. Today Studio Lisa Bengtsson’s products can be found all over Sweden and in total 17 different countries all over the world. This flourishing company of patterns keeps on expanding and live up to its motto ”Studio Lisa Bengtsson produces unique things with love, happiness and personality”.