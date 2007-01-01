Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Designers in Stockholm
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • TILLSAMMANS goes X-MAS, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    TILLSAMMANS goes X-MAS, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    TILLSAMMANS goes X-MAS, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +12
    TILLSAMMANS goes X-MAS
    OSS KVINNOR EMELLAN, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    OSS KVINNOR EMELLAN, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    OSS KVINNOR EMELLAN, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +11
    OSS KVINNOR EMELLAN
    POSTERS , Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson ArtworkPictures & paintings
    POSTERS , Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson ArtworkPictures & paintings
    POSTERS , Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson ArtworkPictures & paintings
    +6
    POSTERS
    TILLSAMMANS, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
    TILLSAMMANS, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
    TILLSAMMANS, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
    +18
    TILLSAMMANS
    GO BANANAS!, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    GO BANANAS!, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    GO BANANAS!, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +7
    GO BANANAS!
    HAPPY, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenKitchen utensils
    HAPPY, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenKitchen utensils
    HAPPY, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson KitchenKitchen utensils
    +15
    HAPPY
    Show all 12 projects

    Lisa grew up in a small village in the south of Sweden in an ambitious family of entrepreneurs with a lot of passion. After a job at a newspaper, working as an Art Director at an advertising agency, following an artist in Italy and studying graphic design at Berghs School of Communication, Lisa started her own company in 2007. Since then the company of Studio Lisa Bengtsson has created a large pattern- and product collection with everything from wallpaper and fabric to porcelain and posters - always with the same unique appeal and finesse. Several prestigious collaborations have since then taken place along with awards and own exhibitions. Today Studio Lisa Bengtsson’s products can be found all over Sweden and in total 17 different countries all over the world. This flourishing company of patterns keeps on expanding and live up to its motto ”Studio Lisa Bengtsson produces unique things with love, happiness and personality”.

    Services
    • pattern design
    • interior products
    • Fabrics
    • Pillows
    • wallpaper
    • porcelain
    • posters
    • trays
    • dish cloths
    • note books
    • tattoos
    • post cards
    • Lamp Shades
    • napkins etc.
    • Show all 14 services
    Service areas
    • Sweden
    • Shipping all over the world
    Company awards
    Swedish Elle Interior’s award EDIDA (Elle Deco International Design Award) Shooting stars
    Address
    Atlasgatan 14
    11320 Stockholm
    Sweden
    +46-707452007 www.studiolisabengtsson.com
      Add SEO element