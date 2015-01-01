Your browser is out-of-date.

Moomin
Online Shops in Helsinki
    Vintage Moomin posters, Moomin
    +2
    Vintage Moomin posters
    Moomin Lights by Feelis Helsinki, Moomin
    Moomin Lights by Feelis Helsinki

    The Moomins were created by Tove Jansson, a Finnish pictorial artist and author. The first book "The Moomins and the Great Flood" was published in 1945. Tove Jansson wrote and illustrated nine novels, four picture books and hundreds of comic strips and her books have been translated into nearly 50 languages. 

    Today, Moomin is one of the world's best known brands and items based on the characters are designed and sold around the world.

    Services
    Online Retail
    Service areas
    • Online
    • Retail
    • Brand
    • Licensing
    • Interior Design Products
    • Products
    • helsinki
    Address
    00100 Helsinki
    Finland
    www.moomin.com
