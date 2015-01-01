The Moomins were created by Tove Jansson, a Finnish pictorial artist and author. The first book "The Moomins and the Great Flood" was published in 1945. Tove Jansson wrote and illustrated nine novels, four picture books and hundreds of comic strips and her books have been translated into nearly 50 languages.

Today, Moomin is one of the world's best known brands and items based on the characters are designed and sold around the world.