DeeDecors Home Staging & Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kitchener
Reviews (12)
    DeeDecors is one place where style lives in free abode. Being a premier designing firm, our sole focus remains on the uniqueness and functionality of structures to reshape urban living spaces. No matter what your taste of living is – classic, neo classic or contemporary, we are there to guide you through the most profitable deal available and guarantee finesse and sophistication in equal measures.
    Unlike what most people believe, being stylish is not just being expensive. At DeeDecors, we are committed to deliver excellence at your chosen budget. Respecting our clients’ enthusiasm for the new look and taking into consideration their privacy aspect, at DeeDecors we make it a point to execute projects in matters of hours. Please view our Portfolio to get a feel of DeeDecors’ Extreme Makeovers completed  in less than 12 hours. We approach each project that matches the mood, style and requirements of our client, making sure to deliver on the same lines. Our ideas are inspired from all around the globe which readily imparts an international touch to the projects. By incorporating the best possible measures to restore, renovate or design your interiors we are suited to work on all kinds of decorating needs. Simply put, designing comes to us naturally.

    Services
    • Interior Design & Consultation
    • Customized Linen & Lamps
    • Artwork & Mirrors
    Service areas
    • Interior Design & Consultation
    • Dubai
    • Toronto and GTA
    • Kitchener
    Address
    Maitland Street
    L4Z 4C1 Kitchener
    Canada
    +1-6476765620 www.deedecors.com

    Reviews

    Zoran Stojakovic
    I have been using Dee Decors Staging service for a while now and I can give only a very positive feedback. Maira is very professional staging person and easy to work with. She is always on time and quick to respond, her staging is always detailed and looks very nice. I would definitely recommend her services to other clients and realtors.
    3 months ago
    Kiran Minhas
    Maira did very nice staging at one of our property in Guelph. She is amazing staging professional .she is very detailed and puts efforts by her own in staging home . Maira was very quick in responding to our questions . She shared her ideas and designs before staging as what the home will look like. With her great job in staging we were able to sell the house in 2 days . I I would recommend Maira to all the real estate professionals who are looking for good staging . She is a go to person for staging . Thank you Maira and we look forward to work with you again . All the best !!!
    3 months ago
    Hany Adam
    Maira is one of kind home stager. She really has a great taste and implement it. She is not only has a vision for the after staging houses but also provide a valuable tips and tricks to home owners and real estate. Ones I started to use her service I was impressed and she became my exclusive stager and the go girl. She is well recommended.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 12 reviews
