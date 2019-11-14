Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
My Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Sandiacre
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Mason, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Mason, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Mason, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomBedside tables Glass Black
    +15
    Mason
    Stiletto, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Stiletto, My Furniture My Furniture Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    Stiletto, My Furniture My Furniture Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +9
    Stiletto
    Antoinette, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Antoinette, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomBedside tables
    Antoinette, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomDressing tables
    +13
    Antoinette
    Mirrored Tiles, My Furniture My Furniture Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirrored Tiles, My Furniture My Furniture Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Mirrored Tiles, My Furniture My Furniture Living roomAccessories & decoration
    +3
    Mirrored Tiles
    Torino Upholstered Chairs, My Furniture My Furniture Living roomStools & chairs
    Torino Upholstered Chairs, My Furniture My Furniture Living roomStools & chairs
    Torino Upholstered Chairs, My Furniture My Furniture Living roomStools & chairs
    +11
    Torino Upholstered Chairs
    Knightsbridge Range, My Furniture My Furniture BedroomDressing tables
    Knightsbridge Range, My Furniture My Furniture Dressing roomSeating
    Knightsbridge Range, My Furniture My Furniture Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers
    +2
    Knightsbridge Range

    Online Furniture retailer specialising in mirrored furniture.

    Affordable luxury for your home

    Services
    • Online furniture retail
    • Virtual showroom tour
    • Upholstery
    Service areas
    • 1 Mark Street
    • Sandiacre
    • Nottingham
    • United Kingdom—NG10 5AD
    Address
    1 Mark Street
    NG10 5AD Sandiacre
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000921636 www.my-furniture.com
    Legal disclosure

    Here at My Furniture we have a simple purpose -

    to provide original products of exceptional quality at remarkable value.

    Baking in a little luxury, of course.

    And we believe in never compromising our standards

    Designer pieces, affordable prices.

    Simple, effective, authentic.

    My Furniture, at your service.

      Add SEO element