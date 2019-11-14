Online Furniture retailer specialising in mirrored furniture.
Affordable luxury for your home
- Services
- Online furniture retail
- Virtual showroom tour
- Upholstery
- Service areas
1 Mark Street
NG10 5AD Sandiacre
United Kingdom
+44-8000921636 www.my-furniture.com
Here at My Furniture we have a simple purpose -
to provide original products of exceptional quality at remarkable value.
Baking in a little luxury, of course.
And we believe in never compromising our standards
Designer pieces, affordable prices.
Simple, effective, authentic.
My Furniture, at your service.