I am very impressed with the professionalism of this company. They did a great job cleaning the carpets at home. As a parent of very young children, I know how important it is for carpets to be well cleaned of misery, bacterium and dust. So I trusted a professional service and fortunately the result is more than good. Big thanks to the team for a job well done!
One of my biggest struggles is cleaning the oven. A friend of mine recommended me this company a while ago so I decided to give it a chance. At first I was not so happy because they were half an hour late but when they came the job was done perfectly. I definitely recommend you all to try their services!
The customer service staff was very competent and polite. The cleaners arrived on time and did the job perfectly. I only noticed that a little screw was missing on the side of my fan ( I guess when removing it the guy had lost it). I notified them and they sent a guy over the very next day. He replaced the screw and my oven is not flawless. Great service!