Shiny London
General Contractors in London
Reviews (5)
    • cleaning services
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • window cleaning
    • domestic cleaning
    • commercial cleaning
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    6 Swift St
    SW6 5AG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034755436 www.shinylondon.co.uk

    Reviews

    Madeline Allison
    I am very impressed with the professionalism of this company. They did a great job cleaning the carpets at home. As a parent of very young children, I know how important it is for carpets to be well cleaned of misery, bacterium and dust. So I trusted a professional service and fortunately the result is more than good. Big thanks to the team for a job well done!
    10 days ago
    Mary Johnson
    One of my biggest struggles is cleaning the oven. A friend of mine recommended me this company a while ago so I decided to give it a chance. At first I was not so happy because they were half an hour late but when they came the job was done perfectly. I definitely recommend you all to try their services!
    10 days ago
    noah.jenson
    The customer service staff was very competent and polite. The cleaners arrived on time and did the job perfectly. I only noticed that a little screw was missing on the side of my fan ( I guess when removing it the guy had lost it). I notified them and they sent a guy over the very next day. He replaced the screw and my oven is not flawless. Great service!
    27 days ago
    Show all 5 reviews
