Linda Svedal Walsøe is a designer who graduated from Esmod International in 1993, she has worked with design and product development ever since. In 2006 she launched the design studio Wik & Walsøe with Ragnhild Wik.

Wik & Walsøe´s first porcelain collection debuted in 2007 to great acclaim. In only a few short years the design studio has managed to make their mark as a distinctive new voice within fine porcelain production. In 2013 they launched their first range of glassware. Wik & Walsøe is now a major brand in the Norwegian market, and their products are sold in selected stores internationally. Wik & Walsøe products are easily recognized by their natural and unique beauty, influenced by Scandinavian nature and mythology and made by diligent and experienced craftsmen.

In 2013 the design studio were awarded the Female Entrepreneur of the year prize by Innovation Norway. The prize money of NOK 1 million is earmarked a further expansion internationally.