Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Garden Force Ltd
Landscape Architects in Wellingborough
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Garden Force Ltd are specialists in providing installation and maintenance services including patios, turf laying, block paving, decking, and retaining doors. Our landscaping services cater to both domestic and commercial customers and include designing, maintenance, planting and turfing for hard and soft aspects of your garden. For more information visit our website today!

    Services
    • Block Paving
    • Garden Maintenance
    • garden services
    • Driveways
    • fencing contractors
    • landscaping
    • landscape maintenance
    • decking
    • patios
    • turf laying
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Northampton and wellingborough
    Address
    2 Cotswold Drive
    NN8 2JB Wellingborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-8008595200 www.gardenforcenorthants.co.uk

    Reviews

    Richard “Blandy” Bland
    Awesome job as always from the team! Thank you for our fences.
    7 months ago
    Chris Black
    Steve and his team did an excellent job on our patio and concrete posted fence, highly recommend them.
    about 1 year ago
    Charles Price
    Garden Force made my front and rear garden look amazing, couldn’t ask for anyone better to do the job, I would highly recommend.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element