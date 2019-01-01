Interior architecture is the process through which the interiors of buildings are designed, concerned with all aspects of the human uses of structural spaces. Put simply, Interior Architecture is the design of an interior in architectural terms.





The process is the same whether your project is a renovation, extension, new construction, or you are simply redecorating with furnishings & accessories. I want to understand your needs first, and then design for them. This takes time and active participation from all sides. My preference is always to be involved in as much of the process as I can and with all members of the design & construction team. The more input we all have, the better the result will be.





Nykke's unique building and architectural experience bring a solid understanding of structure and technical details, alongside an appreciation for the materials that bring a space to life.



