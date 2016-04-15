Your browser is out-of-date.

GHK Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (1)
Projects

    • Thameside Villa, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    Thameside Villa, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    Thameside Villa
    New Forest Country Home, GHK Architects GHK Architects
    New Forest Country Home, GHK Architects GHK Architects
    New Forest Country Home, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style kitchen
    +2
    New Forest Country Home
    Kensington Penthouse, GHK Architects GHK Architects Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Kensington Penthouse, GHK Architects GHK Architects Industrial style living room
    Kensington Penthouse, GHK Architects GHK Architects Industrial style kitchen
    +1
    Kensington Penthouse
    Kensington Penthouse, GHK Architects GHK Architects Industrial style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Kensington Penthouse
    New Build Country House, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    New Build Country House, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    New Build Country House, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    New Build Country House
    Riverside Villa, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    Riverside Villa, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    Riverside Villa, GHK Architects GHK Architects Classic style houses
    +3
    Riverside Villa
    Show all 8 projects

    Established in 1973 and trading as GHK Architects, Gilmore Hankey Kirke Ltd is an award winning practice based in Central London.

    We specialise in sensitive contemporary and traditional design for sustainable projects that include new build, refurbishment, historic building conservation and creative re-use.

    Our track record is diverse and includes work for central government departments, government agencies, local authorities, institutions, developers, investors and private individuals throughout the UK and overseas.

    Services
    Architects; Designers; Historic Building Specialists
    Address
    GHK Architects, 5 Port House, Square Rigger Row, Plantation Wharf
    SW11 3TY London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074718000 www.ghkarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Daryl Barnett
    Good Business.
    over 5 years ago
