Mykon Design
    The Mykon philosophy is to create unique and aspirational surface solutions, inspired by the beauty of natural light. Our highly skilled craftsmen combine time honoured techniques with cutting edge modern technology to manufacture the very best in handmade, translucent composite applications. 

    Utilising the exceptionally high strength-to-weight ratio of our manufactured aluminium honeycomb core and encasing it between outer skins of toughened plastic or glass, we are able to create functional, yet visually stunning hand-crafted panels. These applications delight the senses and transform any environment by diffusing and reflecting light, bringing your project to life. 

    A More Sustainable 

    World The principles of sustainable design inform our work at every level. We collaborate closely with our customers to maximise sustainability through building forms, materials, associated services and the processes we use to bring your project to fruition. 

    Uniquely Versatile 

    We have a proud history of supporting architects and interior designers in the delivery of their project, no matter how unique. Walkways and staircases, partitions and ceilings, the versatility of a Mykon panel is what truly separates us from any other application. 

    From conception to creation, our expert team are never more than a phone call away, ready to provide in-depth assistance on planning, installation and after care. Contact us, using the details on the back of this brochure, to discuss how we can assist in designing your perfect feature or project.

    Service areas
    Huntingdon and Cambridgeshire
    Address
    5 Stukeley Business Centre, Blackstone Road
    PE29 6EF Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1480415070 www.mykon.com
