The story of how Little Butterfly London took flight ...

When Little Butterfly London's founder, Gudrun Wurm, looked for the ultimate natural skincare for her baby son, it remained elusive. So she decided to create it. This is how Little Butterfly London took flight … "Developing Little Butterfly London has been a labour of love, with every formulation meticulously crafted and every ingredient having to justify its place. I share the sky-high standards that parents have for their little ones and feel they deserve a range, which is absolutely safe - combining organic purity with beautiful design. Little Butterfly London is designed to bring a touch of magic to the nursery routine, whilst protecting and nurturing delicate skin."

Ever since I was little, I've been captivated by beautiful skincare products. I remember coveting one particular moisturiser as a teenager, which consumed my entire monthly budget. Still today, the last thing I would compromise on is what I put on my skin. Product integrity and performance is and always has been my passion.

It was when I had my son that I saw the opportunity to create a safe and trusted range for those with the most delicate skin of all - babies - using the best possible organic ingredients - creatively blended and presented with an air of elegance. Having previously travelled extensively around the world, researching and immersing myself in the world of organics, I knew that the time was right to develop my own beautiful, skin-kind products for babies. From the outset, my aim was to create an organic-certified premium range, based on truly generous formulas, containing an abundance of delectable organic and natural raw materials, with absolutely no effort spared. Not only should they be safe and kind, but exquisite and sometimes surprising .. meadowsweet, buttermilk, cucumber, papaya, rosehip, avocado and argan oil and many more. All infused with the heavenly scent of pure and gentle essential oils like mandarin and orange.

Little Butterfly London has finally unfolded. Dreamy organic-certified skincare, for discerning parents and heavenly babies.