We provide a full turnkey solution for interior design, refurbishment, including architectural design, project management, electrical planning. Sourcing of furniture, lighting,flooring and accessories.Kitchen, bathroom design and refurbishment.We can offer German and English kitchens, handmade bespoke kitchens , bedrooms and studys- depending on the brief and budget, we work hand in hand with our clients to realise seriously unique design.

Commercial work- boardrooms, offices, boutique hotel rooms, pub and restaurant interiors- having worked with a Michelin star chef.