King Architects are an innovative, design led practice, based in East Lothian, and working on projects throughout Scotland.
We are a hands on practice and can deliver on any project, regardless of location, scale or complexity. We have a particular passion for quality, sustainable, residential housing at all levels from alterations and extensions, individual one-off homes.
With knowledge and experience of a wide range of building types and innovative construction methods our clients are offered an affordable, and complete service developed to exceed our clients aspirations.
- Scotland and Longniddry
72 Douglas Road
EH32 0LJ Longniddry
United Kingdom
kingarchitects.co.uk