King Architects
Architects in Longniddry
Reviews (6)
    • King Architects are an innovative, design led practice, based in East Lothian, and working on projects throughout  Scotland.

    We are a hands on practice and can deliver on any project, regardless of location, scale or complexity. We have a particular passion for quality, sustainable, residential housing at all levels from alterations and extensions, individual one-off homes.

    With knowledge and experience of a wide range of building types and innovative construction methods our clients are offered an affordable, and complete service developed to exceed our clients aspirations.

    Architect
    Scotland and Longniddry
    72 Douglas Road
    EH32 0LJ Longniddry
    United Kingdom
    kingarchitects.co.uk

    Mark King
    ‘Absolutely delighted with the design, professional advice and service from King Architects on our extension in North Berwick. Marks’s input and guidance made the project go smoothly and stress free. Would highly recommend King Architects for any Architectural services.’ SCOTT - NORTH BERWICK
    4 months ago
    Angel M
    Great customer service,reliable, fast, professional service from Mark. Would highly recommend
    4 months ago
    Allan Glen
    We have had an excellent service from Mark Kind, Architect. Mark is very personable, his assessment and his plans were detailed and thorough and his communication with us through the application for planning permission was excellent. We would highly recommend him. Allan and Sheena Glen
    11 months ago
    Show all 6 reviews
